More cool weather on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking another beautiful day across the ArkLaTex Thursday as sunshine will continue to dominate. Even with the ample sunshine we are still tracking a reinforcing cold front that will be moving into the region during the afternoon and evening hours. While we are not expecting any rain with this front, cooler weather will greet you as you wake up on Friday. We are tracking a spectacular first half of the weekend, and while northern parts of the viewing area could see showers Sunday, widespread rain is looking less likely. Looking ahead to next week after a cool start we are tracking temperatures that could move back up above average by the middle of the week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses as another beautiful day is on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures that are starting in the upper 50s this morning will move up close to the 80 degree mark before the next cold front moves into the region this afternoon. We are not expecting any rain or really much in the way of cloud cover with the front, but it will feel cooler this evening and overnight.
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more fantastic weather for the region. Temperatures Friday will start off on the cool side with lows in the low 50s. Sunshine will dominate again as we wrap up the week and it will feel perfect during the afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s with zero humidity. The first half of the weekend will be equally as spectacular as more blue skies and mid 70s dominate the ArkLaTex. Sunday we are tracking another front that will be moving through the region. While showers will be possible across the northern ArkLaTex, elsewhere it is looking more and more likely cloud cover will be the main impact.
Moving on to next week we are tracking a refreshing start with high temperatures Monday that will be in the 70s. But as we go through the week we are expecting a ridge to try to start building over the ArkLaTex and that means rebounding temperatures. By the middle of next week we could see high temperatures that are back above average and approaching the 90 degree mark.
So make sure you enjoy the incredibly comfortable weather over the next 5 days. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
