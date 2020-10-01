More cool weather on the way

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more fantastic weather for the region. Temperatures Friday will start off on the cool side with lows in the low 50s. Sunshine will dominate again as we wrap up the week and it will feel perfect during the afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s with zero humidity. The first half of the weekend will be equally as spectacular as more blue skies and mid 70s dominate the ArkLaTex. Sunday we are tracking another front that will be moving through the region. While showers will be possible across the northern ArkLaTex, elsewhere it is looking more and more likely cloud cover will be the main impact.