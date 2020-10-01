2 men arrested following chase; facing drug, weapons charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Drug Task Force has released new information regarding a chase that landed two men behind bars.
Marquis King and Donovan Solitaire are facing multiple charges after being booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Below are their charges:
- Marquis King, 22
- Possession w/intent CDS I (Marijuana)
- Obstruction of Justice
- Flight from an Officer
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Improper window tint
- Donovan Solitaire, 20
- Possession w/intent CDS I (Marijuana)
- Obstruction of Justice
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
According to the task force, it all started when authorities attempted to pull the two men over.
That then turned into a chase, where officers saw several items tossed from their Dodge Charger.
During the arrest, officers discovered a handgun and a bag of high-grade marijuana which was thrown from the car.
The pair are awaiting bond.
