2 men arrested following chase; facing drug, weapons charges

Natchitoches Parish Drug Task Force arrests
By KSLA Digital Team | October 1, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 11:27 AM

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Drug Task Force has released new information regarding a chase that landed two men behind bars.

Marquis King and Donovan Solitaire are facing multiple charges after being booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Below are their charges:

  • Marquis King, 22
    • Possession w/intent CDS I (Marijuana)
    • Obstruction of Justice
    • Flight from an Officer
    • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
    • Improper window tint
  • Donovan Solitaire, 20
    • Possession w/intent CDS I (Marijuana)
    • Obstruction of Justice
    • Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

According to the task force, it all started when authorities attempted to pull the two men over.

That then turned into a chase, where officers saw several items tossed from their Dodge Charger.

During the arrest, officers discovered a handgun and a bag of high-grade marijuana which was thrown from the car.

The pair are awaiting bond.

