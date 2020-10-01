Latest information on the tropics waking back up

(KSLA) - The tropics have been quiet lately, but are starting to wake up. There are two areas of concern we are watching for potential development.
In the Caribbean there are two areas we are watching for potential development. One has a pretty low chance to become anything. The other has a good chance to develop into a named storm. So far though, there’s no threat to the gulf coast.
The first wave that has a low chance is located near the Lesser Antilles and is moving to the west, just south of Cuba. This system is very disorganized but could come across more conducive conditions for development in the western Caribbean by early next week. Overall, there is not much of a threat from this system. It should only produce a lot of rain to the Caribbean.
The other tropical wave has a much better chance to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm by this weekend or early next week. In the next 48 hours, there is a 70% chance of development, while it has a 80% chance within the next 5 days.
Where the system goes will be telling if this will indeed develop. The cluster of thunderstorms is currently located in between Jamaica and Central America. As this system moves west, if it stays over the open water, it will likely develop. However, if the system gets more land interaction over the Yucatan Peninsula, it may not develop. We will have to wait and see where it goes exactly.
So far, there has not been a lot of agreement between the computer models. Although, they are catching onto the idea of something trying to form near the Yucatan Peninsula. The more reliable computer models push the storm to the south, staying near southern Mexico and not ever coming up to the gulf coast. So, even if something does develop in the Gulf of Mexico, there is no immediate threat.
Reason for the little to no threat to the gulf coast is thanks to the cold fronts we have seen. They will push to the south, and will somewhat act as a shield to deflect any tropical activity away. That will continue to be the case until the front weakens or falls apart.
If something does develop, Gamma will be our next named storm. We have already gone through the regularly scheduled names for the 2020 Hurricane season. Then we started the Greek Alphabet, and now we have crossed off Alpha and Beta.
The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on any tropical activity. We will be your First Alert if anything is to ever develop. So be sure to continue to follow us for the latest.
