KSLA Salutes: Private Madelyn Arnold

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right after graduating from Logansport High School, Private Madelyn Arnold joined the Louisiana National Guard. After completing her training, she was stationed with the Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment in Shreveport.
“I’ve learned a lot this past year," Arnold said. "I went from high school to this, so I’ve grown up a little bit. I have a lot of responsibilities and feel like I’ve been taught how to do things on my own and do things a good soldier could do.”
During her service, she has helped her community in several capacities, from assisting with COVID-19 testing sites to aiding the areas affected by Hurricane Laura.
“One of the standout moments would have to be the COVID sites we were able to do," Arnold said. "I went to AIT when COVID started happening so I was pretty sectioned off from the world. Coming straight from that to the COVID sites we got to see how the community affected by it because of how sheltered we were. It was really awesome to see how thankful people were, to be able to get the testing for free because there are a lot of people in rural areas who don’t have access to medical care, so it was really great to see that.”
Private Arnold, a medic by trade, says she would like to go to Bossier Parish Community College to get her nursing degree after her deployment.
She is one of the many Louisiana National Guard soldiers deploying next month to Iraq to support ongoing operations there.
She says she is honored to serve her community and her country in this way.
“It’s a really unique experience," Arnold said. "We will be deploying later this year, so we get to represent your nation on a worldwide scale as a fighting arms unit. You also get to be the helping hands in your community whenever someone needs something. It’s an amazing opportunity.”
