KSLA Salutes: Private Madelyn Arnold

“One of the standout moments would have to be the COVID sites we were able to do," Arnold said. "I went to AIT when COVID started happening so I was pretty sectioned off from the world. Coming straight from that to the COVID sites we got to see how the community affected by it because of how sheltered we were. It was really awesome to see how thankful people were, to be able to get the testing for free because there are a lot of people in rural areas who don’t have access to medical care, so it was really great to see that.”