Gov. Edwards to speak at 2 p.m. Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update Louisiana’s coronavirus response during a press conference Thursday, Oct. 1.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish reported two weeks of COVID-positivity below 5%. The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission allowed businesses like bars in the parish to reopen under eased restrictions. Several other parishes have opted in.
At 11 a.m., New Orleans Mayor Layota Cantrell is expected to make an announcement regarding whether the city will move to Phase 3 of reopening. New Orleans has gone a week without a COVID-related death.
On Wednesday, the statewide mask mandate expired in Mississippi.
