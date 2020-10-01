Fantastic weather through the weekend as the tropics wake back up

(KSLA) - The weather could not be better as we close out this week and go through the weekend. There will be lots of sunshine and no rain. Meanwhile, the tropics are becoming active again.
This evening will be very beautiful! The clouds will be limited with no rain around. So, there will be a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooling down steadily. They should be in the 70s as sunset approaches and will quickly fall to the 60s afterwards.
Look for tonight to be nice and clear and a little cool. With the clear skies, you can look up at the bright Harvest Moon tonight. It’s called that since it a full moon near harvest time. Mars will also be seen close to the moon. Temperatures overnight will cool down to the mid 50s.
Friday will be cooler thanks to the cold front from Wednesday night. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The humidity will also be a little lower. Expect there to be more sunshine and no rain, so it will be great weather to close out the work week.
This upcoming weekend, great once again! Saturday will have temperatures in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and no chance of rain! Plus the humidity will continue to be low. Sunday however, may have a few showers that enter the ArkLaTex. Another cold front will be moving in sometime during the day. I would expect some rain, but not a washout. I have the rain chances at 30%. Near the I-30 corridor has a better chance for some heavier showers and may be a couple storms. Saturday is the better day to be outside or do any errand running.
After the front passes Sunday, we will go back to cool and dry weather as we start off next week. There will be abundant sunshine and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be back down to the lower 70s in the Monday afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday are showing signs of heating back up. Temperatures will likely return to the 80s by the middle of next week as the upper-level pattern tries to flip. That means we will get a ridge of high pressure over the southeast region. Therefore, cold fronts will be less likely to move southward over the ArkLaTex. So, temperatures will warm back up. The good news is that the rain looks to stay away.
It was nice while it lasted, but now the tropics are back up. There is one area we are watching in the Caribbean with a good chance of development. If the system stays over the open water, it has a better chance to form. If it goes over Central America or the Yucatan Peninsula, then the chances of development will go down. Right now, it is at 70%, and we will be your first alert if anything does develop.
There is also a second tropical wave that is heading in the same direction. Heading into the Caribbean, it has only a 20% chance to develop as of now. The next name if anything is to form would be Gamma.
Have a great rest of the week everyone!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.