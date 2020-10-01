Fantastic weather through the weekend as the tropics wake back up

This upcoming weekend, great once again! Saturday will have temperatures in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and no chance of rain! Plus the humidity will continue to be low. Sunday however, may have a few showers that enter the ArkLaTex. Another cold front will be moving in sometime during the day. I would expect some rain, but not a washout. I have the rain chances at 30%. Near the I-30 corridor has a better chance for some heavier showers and may be a couple storms. Saturday is the better day to be outside or do any errand running.