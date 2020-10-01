Drugs seized from apartment, storage units; Shreveport man arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An investigation by the Caddo Shreveport Narcotics Task Force resulted in the arrest of a Shreveport man and the seizure of drugs and guns.
William Brooks, 58, was arrested on Thursday, September 24, after a search of his apartment.
With a search warrant, agents found 116 grams of meth tablets, 226 grams of powder cocaine, 96 grams of crack cocaine, 84 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, $639, and a ledger.
Another warrant was obtained for a safe found in the apartment. Inside the safe, agents found $25,826, a .45 caliber Astra handgun, and a .380 caliber Bryco handgun stolen out of Juneau, Alaska.
According to police, Brooks was also tied to multiple storage units. Police obtained warrants to search seven storage units.
Police found 56 grams of methamphetamine tablets, 13 grams of powder cocaine, eight hydrocodone tablets, 46 grams of marijuana, 53 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of crack cocaine, packaging material, digital scales, a 9mm Taurus handgun, and a 6.5 Grendel Rifle stolen out of Bossier City.
Brooks was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on multiple charges including possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with a minor, and firearm with CDS.
