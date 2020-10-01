Caddo Parish DA candidate served jail time for contempt of court

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A candidate for the Caddo Parish District Attorney served jail time on Wednesday, Sept. 30 for contempt of court.
Patricia Gilley, 72, was ordered to pay a $100 fine or spend a day in jail — she chose jail.
Gilley was charged with contempt after a motion that alleged Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin and District Court Judge Parker Self backed out of a plea deal for a client.
Her client, Keuntrel Knight, is serving a 35-year prison sentence for the 2017 accidental shooting death of a 5-year-old boy. The boy was struck by a bullet Knight fired at another man in the Southern Living Mobile Home Park in Bossier City.
She asked to have Knight’s sentence to cut under 20 years. In addition, she accused the district attorney’s office of intimidating witnesses — which they denied.
