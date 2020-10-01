Boil advisory issued for Dogwood South subdivision

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for the Dogwood South subdivision in Bossier Parish.
The boil advisory is for customers served by the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewage District No. 1.
Customers from 102 to 216 Dogwood South Lane and Olive Street are not affected.
Failure of a flush valve and main end-cap on Wednesday, Sept. 30, required repairs. Repairs were completed before 6 a.m. on Thursday, October 1.
Residents will be notified when the advisory is rescinded. Sample results are expected by Friday, October 2.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.