Warmer today but more cool weather coming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking warming temperatures for the ArkLaTex Wednesday as we will see a rebound from the cool weather we had Tuesday. But just as soon as our temperatures warm we are tracking another cold front that will be moving through later in the day Thursday leading to cool weather for the ArkLaTex both Friday and Saturday. Another cold front on Sunday will be our only real chance for any shower activity before yet more cool weather moves back in as we head into next week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you may need a light jacket early this morning, but temperatures will be moving up quickly after we get to sunrise. Temperatures this morning are again in the 50s morning and will be moving up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Much like Tuesday expect more ample sunshine to dominate the ArkLaTex.
As we look ahead to Thursday and the weekend we are tracking another cold front that will be rolling through the region Thursday afternoon and evening. Behind the front expect the another big drop in the humidity as well as the temperatures as we wrap up the week. Don’t expect any shower activity with that cold front, and behind the front more beautiful weather is on the way for both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures could potentially dip all the way down into the upper 40s Saturday morning.
Now while our forecast will be overwhelming dry the once chance for rainfall activity will come on Sunday as yet another cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex. The best chance for rainfall will be across the I-30 corridor, but don’t be surprised to see shower activity in Shreveport as well. Behind the front expect more perfect Fall weather as we move into next with more days with highs in the low to mid 70s with ample sunshine and no humidity.
So with the exception of Sunday get ready for more beautiful weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
