Warmer today but more cool weather coming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking warming temperatures for the ArkLaTex Wednesday as we will see a rebound from the cool weather we had Tuesday. But just as soon as our temperatures warm we are tracking another cold front that will be moving through later in the day Thursday leading to cool weather for the ArkLaTex both Friday and Saturday. Another cold front on Sunday will be our only real chance for any shower activity before yet more cool weather moves back in as we head into next week.