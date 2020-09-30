Teacher on leave for giving controlled substance to student’s mother

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - A special meeting of the Carthage ISD Board of Trustees was held on Monday, September 28.
At the open meeting, the Superintendent recommended the Board propose the termination and non-renewal of the contract of a Baker-Koonce Intermediate School teacher.
This recommendation was made following an internal investigation on the teacher, Janet Reddell, in which she admitted to giving a controlled substance to the mother of a student without a proper prescription. She also admitted to using her position as a teacher to circumvent district protocols to obtain a particular diagnosis for the child.
In accordance with state law, Reddell was reported to the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC) for investigation.
The Board voted during the meeting to wait for the outcome of the SBEC investigation before taking further action.
Reddell was placed on administrative leave when the allegations came to light and will remain on leave until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.