Suspected arson at the scene of double homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more on Wednesday morning after a key location in a double homicide investigation was set on fire.
Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, crews were called out to a house fire in the 7100 block of Wallace Avenue.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Both authorities with SPD and SFD have said they suspect it is arson. Firefighters noted that upon arrival, they found flames shooting out of the home.
Two men were shot in that incident, sending them both to a Shreveport hospital where they later died. Shreveport police have named 33-year-old Stanley Goldsby as a suspect in the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
