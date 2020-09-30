SPD search for theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were called to the 6200 block of East 70th Street on Saturday, Sept. 26, on reports of a theft.
Two females were caught on the store’s surveillance cameras entering the store and taking items.
Police responded to a separate theft on Sunday, Sept. 27, in the 6700 block of Pines Road,
A man was seen walking into the business and committing a theft of items.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
A reward is available for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for the crimes.
