Man killed in head-on crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a major accident on the I-49 north exit ramp onto I-20 east just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
According to police, a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling southbound in the northbound lane on the I-49 exit ramp when it struck a Kia Soul head-on.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Crown Victoria was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.