LSU officials to hold news conference on COVID-19 at 10 a.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Interim LSU President Tom Galligan and other university officials will hold a news conference on the status of COVID-19 on campus at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
This will be the first news conference from university officials after LSU hosted a football game on Saturday. Only 25% of Tiger Stadium’s capacity was allowed into the stands.
Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force joined Galligan and Gov. John Bel Edwards for the university’s weekly COVID-19 news conference last week to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the virus during the college football season.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.