Cold front arrives tonight to bring reinforcing cool air

(KSLA) - As temperatures try to warm back up, another cold front will be arriving tonight to knock them right back down. It will continue to feel like Fall for a few more days.
This evening will be about perfect! There will continue to be clear skies with no clouds and therefore no rain. Temperatures will be a little warm, though. They will fall from the 80s to the mid 70s.
Overnight will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer than the last couple nights, but still nice. It will cool down to the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will be arriving late tonight and will help bring cooler temperatures back to the ArkLaTex.
Thursday is going to be warm with temperatures back in the 80s. Some places may stay in the upper 70s all day! It’s all from that cold front arriving Wednesday night. There may be a few small passing clouds in the northern ArkLatex by the afternoon. but will otherwise remain sunny. So, it will be a beautiful day!
Friday will be cooler thanks to the cold front from Wednesday night. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The humidity will also be a little lower. Expect there to be more sunshine and no rain, so it will be great weather to close out the work week.
This upcoming weekend, great once again! Saturday will have temperatures in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and no chance of rain! Plus the humidity will continue to be low. Sunday however, may have a few showers that enter the ArkLaTex. Another cold front will be moving in sometime during the day. I would expect some rain, but not a washout. I have the rain chances at 30%. Near the I-30 corridor has a better chance for some heavier showers and may be a couple storms. Saturday is the better day to be outside or do any errand running.
After the front passes Sunday, we will go back to cool and dry weather as we start off next week. There will be abundant sunshine and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be back down to the lower 70s in the afternoon.
It was nice while it lasted, but now the tropics are waking up from a nap. There is one area we are watching in the Caribbean for some development. Right now, it is at 60%, and we will be your first alert if anything does develop. Regardless of any development, the cold fronts we are experiencing over the next few days will act as a shield and should keep any storm from entering the gulf. So, there is no threat to the gulf coast as of now.
