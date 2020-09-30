Cold front arrives tonight to bring reinforcing cool air

It was nice while it lasted, but now the tropics are waking up from a nap. There is one area we are watching in the Caribbean for some development. Right now, it is at 60%, and we will be your first alert if anything does develop. Regardless of any development, the cold fronts we are experiencing over the next few days will act as a shield and should keep any storm from entering the gulf. So, there is no threat to the gulf coast as of now.