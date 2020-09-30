ArkLaTex voters suggest how to improve presidential debate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People throughout the ArkLaTex are sharing their disgust over Tuesday night’s presidential debate, which was the first of three.
“It was an embarrassment to our country,” Betty Thomas said. “They both need to learn some respect," she added, referring to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to CBS News, the Commission on Presidential Debates is working on new guidelines and rules for the second debate, which is set for Oct. 12 in Miami.
One of the changes panelists are thinking of implementing is controlling the candidates' microphones and their ability to interrupt each other.
Suggestions I heard from people in the ArkLaTex include:
- putting both candidates in booths,
- having a tougher moderator, and,
- ending the debate if things get too out of hand.
“We don’t need the two people that want our votes to act like this,” Jerry Shanklin said. “I have other things to say but don’t they would be appropriate on TV.”
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.