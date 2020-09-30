ArkLaTex designers show off collection in virtual Fashion Prize

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several ArkLaTex fashion designers will enjoy the benefits of their labor, using needle and thread to put together designs for this year’s Fashion Prize. The contest featuring a handle of local designers is the newest division of Prize Fest, which features other elements like food, film and music.
This year, with Prize Fest moving totally digital, the designers had to put their selections together and feature them in colorful images instead of on a runway.
“It’s a different type of pressure,” said Victoria Smith, one of this year’s designers. “I wanted to make sure everything was loud enough for a camera to pick up on versus a live audience. I’ve never done Fashion Prize. This was my first time so I was kind of excited to see the live aspect.”
Smith called her style an “alert ego” – something that’s surprising but odd.
“I’m a dental lab technician. I’m in scrubs most of the day and we wear masks so I don’t get to show any personality much. My look is quirky and playful," said Smith.
Hephzibah Thomas has been sewing and designing clothes for years. She currently teaches sewing at Community Renewal in Shreveport. This will be her first time to take part in Fashion Prize. She has focused her style on African culture, since it has been an important part of her heritage.
“I’m from Nigeria but I think I’m a global person. I’ve picked my style up from different nations and then together blend them using African flavors. You can wear them anywhere. It’s cross culture. Anybody can wear that," said Thomas.
Thomas said she was inspired by two things people can never live without:
“Food and clothing. People like to get clothes, they like to put on new things.”
Crystal Green was asked to model in last year’s Fashion Prize, which was the first year Prize Fest incorporated the category. She said she can tell a difference between both sides of fashion.
“There’s a whole lot going on behind scenes. It’s very chaotic. You’re in makeup and then you’re seeing the models and designers all over the place trying to get things together," said Green.
Green said this year’s aspect of doing the contact virtually allowed her to focus more on her craft.
“I have an urban collection, which is considered ready to wear, with a twist. I would say most of my colors are black and white and the reason for that is because of the things that are going on in society right now. “I was influenced and inspired by the current division we’re facing. I love all people regardless of their culture, their race, their creed, their choices. I love people and I believe that respect should be implemented back into society,” said Green.
You can vote on your favorite designer and their collection on the Prize Fest 2020 website.
