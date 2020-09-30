Altercation in Allendale leads to officer firing weapon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An altercation between a group of people in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood led to an officer firing his weapon at armed suspects, authorities say.
It happened approximately 6:55 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Street between North Allen Avenue and North Western avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
According to Poice Chief Ben Raymond, one of his officers got involved in an altercation that included some armed individuals. The officer shot once at the armed suspects. No one was hit.
Several weapons were seized from the individuals, with at least two suspects most likely facing charges of illegally possessing a firearm, authorities say.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
