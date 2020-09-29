Wiley College recognized with grant for work done with incarcerated students

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Wiley College was recently recognized with a grant awarded by the United Negro College Fund in part with the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative for their work with the Second Chance Pell Program.
The Second Chance Pell Program (SCP) creates partnerships between colleges and universities and the prison system to enable incarcerated students to access to Pell Grant funds for education.
“It gives us an opportunity to fulfill our mission to help students who need a second chance, students right now who are incarcerated, but will return to their communities," said Javan Reed, assistant vice president for distance and adult education, regarding the grant the university received. "Having the opportunity to return to their communities with a degree, it gives them an opportunity for employment skills.”
Reed said students can earn associates or bachelor’s degree through the program.
Wiley College has worked with:
- David Wade Correctional Center
- Raymond Laborde Correctional Center
- Riverbend Detention Center
“If not for this program, I would still be wondering what was next when I got out,” said SCP Alumnus Courtney Moses, in a news release. Moses is already considering graduate school opportunities.
“It makes a world of difference because research shows that a student who has an education is less likely to reoffend or go back to prison for some other reason," Reed said. "So, they now have opportunities available to them. Doors are being opened. We all need second chances.”
It has shown that post-secondary education in prison has helped successful reentry for incarcerated individuals, according to the UNCF.
The grant intends to help with the financial strain that historically black colleges and universities may experience while making necessary technology upgrades.
In a news release, UNCF will continue to be a resource for Wiley College and other UNCF member schools.
“The work we do in behalf of HBCUs and our students is vital work and, at its core, is inextricably intertwined with the ongoing Black struggle for our full citizenship rights, privileges and protections. Educational opportunity is a human right, and every person of color in the United States should know HBCUs are their champions and allies and will continue to be there helping to guide them toward better futures.”
In addition, UNCF has also used funding to support programs focused on policy reform and social justice incubators.
