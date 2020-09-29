Voter registration on the rise in parts of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Election Day is just over a month away, which means time is running out for people who want to register to vote or update their voter registration.
In four of the larger parishes and counties in the ArkLaTex, voter registration is increasing.
“There’s obviously a lot of energy around this election,” said Peter Robins-Brown, spokesman for the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice. “People feel very strongly one way or another.”
And those strong feelings may be playing a role in the uptick in voter registration, he added.
Even in Caddo Parish and Bowie County, where numbers are below 2016′s counts, representatives of their respective registrar of voters offices told KSLA News 12 they expect to meet or pass 2016′s registration numbers.
The Bossier City branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted a voter registration drive Tuesday.
“Really it’s to get the information out to as many people as we can,” said Y’anna Auzenne, who chairs the NAACP chapter’s voter registration committee.
She said she hopes the drive will give people the information they need to participate in all elections.
“We need to vote in every election, even including our local elections. Yes, this election is important, but every election is important.”
- The last day to register to vote: Oct. 5 (Louisianans also have the option of registering online. That deadline is Oct. 13).
- Early voting
- Absentee voting
