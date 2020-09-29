Sunshine and comfortable weather dominates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After watching the cold front roll through the ArkLaTex yesterday morning we are now seeing much cooler temperatures as you are waking up this morning. Temperatures starting off in the 50s will rise into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. As we go through the middle part of the week while the humidity will stay low temperatures will be rebounding through Thursday when another cold front will roll through the region early Friday morning. The reinforcing front will cool us down Friday and Saturday before yet another front rolls through on Sunday. The front on Sunday does have the potential to bring some rain back to the ArkLaTex.