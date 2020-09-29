Sunshine and comfortable weather dominates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After watching the cold front roll through the ArkLaTex yesterday morning we are now seeing much cooler temperatures as you are waking up this morning. Temperatures starting off in the 50s will rise into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. As we go through the middle part of the week while the humidity will stay low temperatures will be rebounding through Thursday when another cold front will roll through the region early Friday morning. The reinforcing front will cool us down Friday and Saturday before yet another front rolls through on Sunday. The front on Sunday does have the potential to bring some rain back to the ArkLaTex.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you will need to grab the sunglasses and perhaps for the first since the Spring grab a light jacket as temperatures are cool this morning. Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 50s and will be rising into the mid 70s during the afternoon. Much like what we saw yesterday afternoon the very low humidity will be continuing meaning this will be a great day to open up the windows throughout the day.
Moving forward through the rest of the week we are tracking more generally beautiful weather on the way for the region. Temperatures will be returning to the low 80s potentially Wednesday and Thursday. But just before things start to get hot we are tracking another cold front on the way for the region. This front will arrive during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday and will bring another dramatic drop in humidity and our temperatures Friday. This will also be the case generally with your forecast Saturday with more beautiful weather on the way, so the week will also end on a spectacular note.
But as we look to Sunday we are tracking yet another front that will be moving through the region. This cold front though is looking more and more likely to have the potential to deliver rainfall during the day on Sunday. But much like the other cold fronts expect much cooler temperatures as we would turn the page to next week.
In the meantime, get ready for a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
