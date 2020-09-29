SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Redtravion Polk?
The 14-year-old was reported missing to the Shreveport Police Department on September 1.
He was last seen wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt. His family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts.
Redtravion is 5′1″ and weighs around 140 pounds. He lives in the Hollywood Heights neighborhood of Shreveport, in Paseo Circle.
Anyone with any information regarding Redtravion’s location is urged to contact Det. S. Roquemore at (318) 673-7020.
