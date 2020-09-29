Perfect weather continues all week

(KSLA) - This great weather we have will be sticking around for the rest of the week. Even with another cold front on its way, we will stay dry and temperatures will be quite comfortable.
This evening will be very nice! The weather will really be about perfect! There will not be any clouds around, therefore there will not be any rain. So, the sunshine will be out, and the temperatures will be in the 70s, falling to the 60s. Should be nice to go for a walk or spend time outside.
Tonight will be cool once again. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s in the northern ArkLaTex, and the lower to mid 50s everywhere else. Should still be cool enough to give the AC units a break and turn off for a few hours. it will also be crystal clear and dry with no rain around.
Wednesday will heat up a little more. It will likely get up to upper 70s and lower 80s. It will still be very sunny though and there is no chance of rain. The humidity will be staying low, despite the temperature rising a little bit. So, it’ll be great weather to spend more time outside.
Thursday is going to be warm with temperatures back in the 80s. However, another cold front is pushing through by the evening and will drop temperatures back down come by Friday. This cold front should not provide any rain, and so it will remain dry and sunny throughout the day.
As mentioned, Friday will be cooler thanks to the cold front from Thursday. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The humidity will also be a little lower. Expect there to be more sunshine and no rain, so it will be great weather to close out the work week.
This upcoming weekend, great once again! Saturday will have temperatures in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and no chance of rain! Plus the humidity will continue to be low. Sunday however, may have a few showers that enter the ArkLaTex. Another cold front will be moving in sometime during the day. I would expect some rain, but not a washout. I have the rain chances at 30%. Saturday is the better day to be outside or do any errand running.
It was nice while it lasted, but now the tropics are waking up from a nap. There is one area we are watching in the Caribbean for some development. Right now, it is at 50%, but we will be your first alert if anything does develop. Regardless of any development, the cold fronts we are experiencing over the next few days will act as a shield and will keep any storm from entering the gulf. So, there is no threat to the gulf coast as of now.
Have a great week everyone!
