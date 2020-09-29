NBA YoungBoy among 16 arrested in Baton Rouge on drug, firearm charges

NBA YoungBoy among 16 arrested in Baton Rouge on drug, firearm charges
Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested on Sept. 28 on three drug charges. (Source: ERBSO)
By WAFB Staff | September 29, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 8:56 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28.

Among them was chart-topping rapper NBA YoungBoy, also known as Kentrell Gaulden.

Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested on Sept. 28 on three drug charges.
Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested on Sept. 28 on three drug charges. (Source: ERBSO)

Gaulden faces a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. Police say all 16 face similar variations of the same charges.

In December of 2019, a court-approved music video caused issues with the rapper’s lease, and a judge terminated his probation so he could relocate out of the state.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.