Man shot in the leg in Sunset Acres; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot late Monday night in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.
Officers got the call just before 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Meadow Avenue and West Canal Street.
Upon arrival, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say his injury is non-life-threatening.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Investigators are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
