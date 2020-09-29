Man shot in the leg in Sunset Acres; suspect sought

Man shot in the leg in Sunset Acres; suspect sought
Police responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Treasure Street around 5:15 p.m. (Source: WVUE)
By Alex Onken | September 29, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 5:41 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot late Monday night in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Officers got the call just before 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Meadow Avenue and West Canal Street.

CLICK or TAP HERE to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Upon arrival, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say his injury is non-life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Investigators are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.