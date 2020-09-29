First of its kind obstacle course showcases Scout camp

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Boy Scouts of America’s northwest Louisiana region (NORWELA Council) came up with the idea of showcasing its 1,600 acre camp grounds through an obstacle course race. It will be the first of its kind in the Arklatex.
Organizers scheduled the race for Oct. 10th at Kinsey Scout Reservation in Stonewall, Louisiana.
“If you’re familiar with a “Tough Mudder” or a Spartan race it’s going to be very similar to that,” said Jeff Brasher, scout executive for the northwest Louisiana chapter. “It’s the only event like this in our area.”
Several volunteers and former scouts have worked over the past several months to get the course ready.
“We started from square one and built every event. We’ve been working tirelessly on the weekend, the weekdays, to get everything built and ready to go,” said Eric Zenter, race chairman.
Zenter said COVID did pose a threat, but the team felt like since it was outside, there was plenty of room for social distancing and they have backing support from the community.
“We have 12 obstacles that flow with the 12 points of the scout law that we live by as scouts. We have an over, under hurdle. We have a log roll. We have ropes, a wall, axe throwing. We’ve got the muddy mud crawl. I’m told participants in these events like to get muddy so we’re going to make sure they have plenty of mud for them," said Zenter.
Brasher said the race was open to anyone in the community and they encourage scouts to come take part in the obstacle course.
“The great benefit of having this is the elements are permanent structures and we’re going to be able to incorporate those into our entire scouting program. We can invite other outside groups," said Zenter.
The permanent changes were one of the reasons the team wanted to make the course. They can use the obstacles for future races and as team building opportunities with other organizations who use the camp.
“We provide kids an opportunity, fun challenges, and outdoor experiences now but the whole purpose of scouting is to provide citizenship, personal fitness, and character development. Traits they can take into adulthood," said Zenter.
The first set of races will take off at 7:30 a.m. with another group starting every 30 minutes after as part of the social distancing guidelines.
Registration is $75. The deadline to sign up will be October 5th. Sportspectrum will time the race. There will also be a kids event that will incorporate the scout system, as well as vendors and sponsor booths. To learn more about how to register, click here.
