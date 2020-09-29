1 dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting

Fatal shooting (Source: WALB)
By Alex Onken | September 29, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 5:43 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man is dead following a shooting that took place late Monday night.

Officers got the call just before 9:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Wallace Avenue near W. 72nd Street.

Police found two men with life-threatening injuries. There was a verbal dispute leading to the shooting. The victims were shot multiple times.

The pair were taken to a Shreveport hospital where one man died in surgery.

There is no description of the gunman at this time. Police are working to learn more about a shooting that left another man injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

