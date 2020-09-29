COVID-19 pandemic increases demand for food pantries’ services

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The problems of poverty and hunger in the United States have only gone from bad to worse during this COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 35 million people, including more than 10 million children, in the United States struggled with hunger last year.
And more than 54 million people, including 18 million children, may experience food insecurity this year.
That’s according to the latest estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and published by FeedingAmerica.org.
The research blames the trends almost entirely on the coronavirus pandemic that has left millions of families without stable employment.
Starting in March, demand at the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana jumped by as much as 33%, according to Executive Director Martha Marak.
“Unfortunately, since March we really have not seen our numbers go down at all. They are remaining pretty consistent. And this tells us that there’s still a lot of folks that are unemployed or underemployed that are still struggling to make ends meet.”
In Northwest Louisiana, there are 95,000 people who struggle with hunger, which translates into 1 in 5 people, according to the food bank’s website.
Children are more likely to face food insecurity than any other group in the United States, with 1 in 4 children in this part of the state who will struggle to get enough food.
The problem of hunger is no less serious 70 miles north in Texarkana. That’s where more than 1,000 families each received three boxes of food, including fresh vegetables, pantry items and frozen meats provided by Harvest Regional Food Bank.
The need is so great that cars and trucks started lining up at 6 a.m., two hours before the gates opened that day.
Harvest Regional CEO/Executive Director Camille Wrinkle, interviewed via Zoom, described the scope of the problem. “In our 10-county area, there’s roughly 60,000 people that are considered food insecure.”
Wrinkle explained that the number of people she cited is pre-pandemic and is now expected to be far higher than 60,000 in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.
“Our distribution is actually increased over 100% from March through now compared to last year.”
In Shreveport, Marak said financial donations from the public have allowed the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to keep up with demand so far this year.
“Plus, USDA and monies available through the CARES Act, through USDA, has provided additional foods for us. So as much as we are receiving we are distributing. There’s always a need for more.”
Marak said that’s why the need for public donations is still great.
“For every dollar that’s donated to the food bank, we, through our buying power, can turn that dollar into $10 worth of food. So if you wanted to help the food bank, the easiest way to help us to make a monetary donation. Of course, we will always accept donated food.”
In Texarkana, Wrinkle said Harvest Regional also has seen an increase in donations to keep pace with increased demand.
“Where we might have done two mobile pantries a month throughout our service area, we’re now doing one a week. And actually this week we’re doing two. So that just gives you an idea of how much we’re having to put back out into the community.”
Harvest Regional is scheduled to have a smaller, mobile food pantry Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the pavilion in downtown New Boston, Texas. It will start at 8 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.