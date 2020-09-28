2 vehicles collide, killing 4 people ages 16-23

IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) — Four people ages 16-23 died when two vehicles collided a couple hours after a high school football game in Southeast Oklahoma.
The wreck occurred at 11:17 p.m. Friday at SW Lincoln Road at SW LeFlore Street in Idabel, authorities say.
Preliminary investigation shows a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram was attempting a left turn when it collided with the passenger side of an eastbound 2004 Ford Taurus, Idabel Police Chief John Martin said.
Two passengers in the Ford Taurus were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital, where they died as a result of their injuries.
The 31-year-old man who was driving the Dodge Ram and his passenger also were taken to the Idabel hospital, where they were treated then released, police said.
A blood sample was taken from the Dodge Ram’s driver to be submitted for analysis by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab, the police chief said.
Police have not released the identities of those involved in the collision.
But a Facebook post by the Idabel school district indicates that one of the victims is one of its students and two are former students.
The Idabel Warriors and the Bulldogs from nearby Valliant, Okla., met on the football field Friday night in Idabel for the first district game of the season.
Now residents and businesses are expressing their support for the Idabel community.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.