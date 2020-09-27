Sunday, September 27: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, September 27, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 164,851 total cases - 920 new cases
- 5,283 total deaths - 21 new deaths
- 557 patients in hospitals - decrease of 13 patients
- 81 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 149,640 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.
- 90% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 26% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Friday, Sept. 25, LDH stated that 27,084 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,263,394.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.