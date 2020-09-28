Quiet in the tropics lately, but eyes are back on it for October

Quiet in the tropics lately, but eyes are back on it for October
October storms are more likely to travel towards Florida and along the east coast (Source: source:KSLA.com)
By Jessica Moore | September 28, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 7:01 PM

We’re enjoying a nice break from the tropics since passing the peak of Hurricane Season, but that break may be coming to an end heading into October. There’s sometimes a secondary peak in the middle of October that bears watching before we let our guard down.

Secondary peak in October to watch for.
Secondary peak in October to watch for. (Source: source:KSLA.com)

During the next month, not only are we still watching the African coast, but we’re also paying more attention to the Caribbean sea. October storms can form in this area and the Gulf of Mexico where waters continue to have plenty of warmth or fuel for storms to form along with other patterns that will be more favorable to storms in the Caribbean.

This chart below, shows where storms are more likely to flow. Their path can be greatly influenced by cold fronts we typically see more of during this time.

October storms are more likely to travel towards Florida and along the east coast
October storms are more likely to travel towards Florida and along the east coast (Source: source:KSLA.com)

And speaking of the Caribbean, we do have an area to watch with a 40% chance of developing within the next 5 days. As of now, no cause for concern, but we’ll continue to monitor and give you the First Alert if anything does develop.

A disturbance is likely to develop in the Caribbean by the end of the week.
A disturbance is likely to develop in the Caribbean by the end of the week. (Source: source:KSLA.com)

Hurricane season end November 30th, so we’ll continue to monitor the tropics and give you the First Alert.

Here’s how you can get the First Alert with the latest forecast:

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.