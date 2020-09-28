Quiet in the tropics lately, but eyes are back on it for October

We’re enjoying a nice break from the tropics since passing the peak of Hurricane Season, but that break may be coming to an end heading into October. There’s sometimes a secondary peak in the middle of October that bears watching before we let our guard down.
During the next month, not only are we still watching the African coast, but we’re also paying more attention to the Caribbean sea. October storms can form in this area and the Gulf of Mexico where waters continue to have plenty of warmth or fuel for storms to form along with other patterns that will be more favorable to storms in the Caribbean.
This chart below, shows where storms are more likely to flow. Their path can be greatly influenced by cold fronts we typically see more of during this time.
And speaking of the Caribbean, we do have an area to watch with a 40% chance of developing within the next 5 days. As of now, no cause for concern, but we’ll continue to monitor and give you the First Alert if anything does develop.
Hurricane season end November 30th, so we’ll continue to monitor the tropics and give you the First Alert.
