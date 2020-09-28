Monday, September 28: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, September 28, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 165,091 total cases - 236 new cases
- 5,298 total deaths - 15 new deaths
- 563 patients in hospitals - increase of 6 patients
- 83 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients
- 149,640 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
