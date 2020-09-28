Cold front ushers in start of Fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! We are tracking a line of thunderstorms that are moving through the ArkLaTex this morning. This line of thunderstorms is associated with the cold front that will unofficially begin the Fall weather season in the ArkLaTex. Behind the front expect a dramatic drop in both the temperatures and especially the humidity as Fall weather will be moving into the ArkLaTex.
For the remainder of the week expect dry weather along with incredibly comfortable weather. Early Friday we should see another cold front help reinforce the pattern change for the region as we head into the weekend.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning, if you live in the southern part of the viewing heading out the door you should grab the umbrella. A line of thunderstorms is quickly moving through the viewing area this morning. The rain and thunderstorms activity should clear the viewing area latter this morning, and behind the front expect much cooler air moving into the region. Even with sunshine returning later this afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with no mugginess in the air to speak of. Expect a very crisp evening ahead for the region.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting more seasonably cool weather ahead for the region. Temperatures on average will be in the upper 70s and low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. This could be the first time some of you will use the heat during the overnight hours, but I would recommend opening the windows and take in the fabulous weather we will be feeling. Just as temperatures starting moving back up Thursday we are tracking another cold front that will move through early Friday.
The big difference with this front is that unlike this morning we are not much in the way of rainfall for the ArkLaTex. But this front will help usher in even cooler air into the ArkLaTex as we head into the weekend. There is some potential that we could some parts of the viewing area dip down into the upper 40s early Saturday or Sunday morning. But during the afternoon hours this weekend we are expecting picture perfect weather with ample sunshine with temperatures in the low 70s.
In the meantime, don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder this morning followed by much cooler weather! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.