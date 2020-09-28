Cold front ushers in start of Fall

As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting more seasonably cool weather ahead for the region. Temperatures on average will be in the upper 70s and low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. This could be the first time some of you will use the heat during the overnight hours, but I would recommend opening the windows and take in the fabulous weather we will be feeling. Just as temperatures starting moving back up Thursday we are tracking another cold front that will move through early Friday.