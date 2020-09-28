Coach Orgeron shoulders the blame on LSU loss: “Put it on me”

“I told them, put it on me. When they win I give them the credit, when they don’t, I take the blame. I got to get better. I got to coach better. I asked everybody to look at themselves in the mirror. See what we’re doing, get better. Let’s stick together as a football team, we got a lot of football left. I still believe we have a good football team. We had a lot of young guys that played for the first time. They got their taste of SEC play. Anytime you play in the SEC there’s going to be great athletes across the ball. We got win our 1-on-1′s, we didn’t do that tonight,” said Orgeron.