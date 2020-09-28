Abundant sunshine and cool temperatures all week

(KSLA) - The first Fall cold front has arrived and that has now cooled our weather to the 70s about all week. There will also be a lot of sunshine with no rain all week long.
This evening, it will be nice and sunny with no rain around. Temperatures will be nice and cool as well. It will be beautiful if you are planning on being outdoors at all!
Tonight, it will be nice and cool with temperatures almost considered chilly. Lows in the morning will be in the upper 40s in the northern ArkLaTex and the lower 50s everywhere else. It should be cool enough to maybe leave you window open overnight.
Tuesday will start off with cool temperatures in the morning, then will heat up to the mid 70s in the afternoon. That would keep it below normal for this time of the year when we should be in the mid 80s. So, it’ll certainly feel like Fall on your Tuesday. Also look for abundant sunshine and no chance of rain.
Wednesday will heat up a little more. It will likely get up to upper 70s and lower 80s. It will still be very sunny though and there is no chance of rain. The humidity will be staying low, despite the temperature rising a little bit. So, it’ll be great weather to spend more time outside.
Thursday is going to be warm with temperatures back in the 80s. However, another cold front is pushing through by the evening and will drop temperatures back down come by Friday. This cold front should not provide any rain, and so it will remain dry and sunny throughout the day.
As mentioned, Friday will be cooler thanks to the cold front from Thursday. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The humidity will also be a little lower. Expect there to be more sunshine and no rain, so it will be great weather to close out the work week.
This upcoming weekend, it will be perfect! Temperatures in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and no chance of rain! There is a chance the temperature gets close to the lower 80s, so it will be a little warm, but the humidity will remain low. Therefore, it will still be a perfect weekend!
It was nice while it lasted, but now the tropics are waking up from a nap. There is one area we are watching in the Caribbean for some development. Right now, it is only at 30%, but we will be your first alert if anything does develop.
Have a great week everyone!
