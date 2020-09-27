Two men injured in separate Mooretown shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say the first shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, in the 3900 block of Tate Street.
One man was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspect was driving a gold four-door car.
Another shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood happened around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, in the 4100 block of Joe Louis Street.
Police say an adult male was shot and has life-threatening injuries.
No suspect or vehicle description is known.
