Two men injured in separate Mooretown shootings

Two men injured in separate Mooretown shootings
By Kaitlyn Gibson | September 27, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 6:43 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say the first shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, in the 3900 block of Tate Street.

One man was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect was driving a gold four-door car.

Another shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood happened around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, in the 4100 block of Joe Louis Street.

Police say an adult male was shot and has life-threatening injuries.

No suspect or vehicle description is known.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.