Two injured in single-vehicle crash

Single-vehicle crash on Airline Drive. (Source: Destinee Patterson)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | September 27, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 1:49 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Airline Drive on Sunday, September 27.

According to police, the car was heading south on Airline Drive before crashing into a palm tree. A 40-year-old man and a one-year-old child were injured in the accident.

The driver faces multiple charges including improper child restraint.

The man and child are both in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

