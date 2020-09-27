Two injured in single-vehicle crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Airline Drive on Sunday, September 27.
According to police, the car was heading south on Airline Drive before crashing into a palm tree. A 40-year-old man and a one-year-old child were injured in the accident.
The driver faces multiple charges including improper child restraint.
The man and child are both in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
