School district switches to virtual classes this week

By Curtis Heyen | September 27, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 10:21 PM

VALLIANT, Okla. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex school district is switching to virtual-only classes this week.

“After further notifications this evening, involving the Child Nutrition Dept., we will be unable to have in-person school ...,” says a Facebook post Sunday night by Valliant Public Schools.

Indications are that the switch in the Southeast Oklahoma school district is due, at least in part, to COVID-19 and staffing issues.

“Although we had prepared for an alternative meal, further staffing quarantines have prevented that option. I am terribly sorry that we have had to make this decision as we want our kids to be in school.”

School officials will assess the situation Monday morning.

“There is a possibility that this decision could continue through Oct 6.”

Subsequent posts provide specifics about other activities scheduled for Monday, including:

  • Vo-tech will be running buses at the regular time.
  • The cross-country team will practice on the track Monday starting at 8 a.m.
  • The bi-district high school softball tournament versus Okmulgee will start at 1 p.m. Monday.
  • The middle school football practice will be held Monday starting at 2:30 p.m.
  • The high school football team will practice at its regular time.
  • The FFA’s delivery of sausage and other meat Monday will be rescheduled.
  • Homecoming T-shirt orders still are due by Monday. The money will be due when students return to school.

