Police investigating report of shooting on Brandtway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting just west of Mansfield Road and a few blocks south of West 70th Street.
The call to Brandtway Street came in at 2:23 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A man was sitting in his Chevrolet Suburban when someone in a van pulled up and shot him three times in his right side, police said.
The man told investigators that he does not know who shot him nor why he was shot.
Authorities said his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
Dispatch records show that police still have seven units, down from eight earlier, on the scene between Dollarway and Gaywood drives.
Crime scene tape can be seen stretched across the front of a residence there.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.