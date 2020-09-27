Final days to apply for P-EBT

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana families still have time to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to receive financial aid for school meals missed at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Families are only eligible to apply if they did not already apply in May or June of this year. The application will be open until Tuesday, September 29, at 5 p.m.
An estimated 264,111 students did not receive P-EBT benefits in the spring.
Families who apply will receive $285 per child that was enrolled in school during the 2019-20 school year and received free or reduced lunches. This one-time benefit covers the cost of the meals missed during the 50 days schools were closed.
Those wishing to apply can find the application here or visit the Louisiana Department of Education’s website.
