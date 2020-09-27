DeSoto students to transition to traditional schedule

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — DeSoto Parish students this week will reach the end of their first nine-week period and soon will transition back to being in the classroom full time.
Since the first day of class, students have gone from a hybrid to a four-day schedule. Starting Oct. 12, the schools will hold in-person instruction five days a week, DeSoto School District announced Friday.
DeSoto parent Casey Kelly welcomes the change.
“My kids do very well on a schedule. It’s better for them to go back and be consistent than go home one day, go back another day.”
It has been difficult to juggle her four kids’ constantly changing schedules, Kelly said.
"I literally had to write stuff down. I have one in every school this year. I have a junior, a seventh-grader, a second-grader and a kindergartener.”
Kelly and her children are ready for the transition to the traditional, full school schedule.
“I just feel like, as a mother, they should be in school.”
Families who opted to do 100% virtual learning can stick to that plan or return to traditional learning for the second nine-week cycle.
