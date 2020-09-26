Swan Lake Road lane closure

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The northbound lane of Swan Lake Road at I-220 will be closed starting Sunday, September 27, at 8 p.m.
The state Department of Transportation and Development says the work is associated with the widening of Swan Lake at the interchange.
Work is expected to take one calendar day, if weather permits, and be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, September 28.
Motorists are urged to take an alternate route using I-220 east to Shed Road and back to I-220 west to Swan Lake Road.
Anyone driving through the construction area should do so with caution and look out for workers and equipment.
