“A source of pride,” Metairie native nominated for empty SCOTUS seat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the president stepped out onto the Rose Garden, Judge Amy Coney Barrett stood by his side, her family following closely behind.
“If confirmed Justice Barrett will make history as the first woman with school children to ever serve on the Supreme Court,” President Donald Trump said.
With seven children and already a sitting appeals court judge, the Metairie native’s nomination is expected to quickly turn to a confirmation. The president encouraging it.
“This should be a straightforward and easy confirmation good luck,” he said.
“I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution,” Coney Barrett said.
“This was totally expected there were no surprises there were no shocks today,” said Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins.
Collins says Coney Barrett’s confirmation is expected to be one of the quickest in history, especially as the filibuster rule was eliminated in the Republican controlled senate. With her confirmation, he says it will inherently change the country’s highest court.
“There’s going to be a confirmation but the question is whether or not it happens before November 3 or after November 3rd. Judge Coney Barrett is known to be extremely conservative so you’ll be replacing a very liberal justice with a very conservative justice. So it will radically change the balance of power on the court, and of course, the Democrats will argue you need to have a balanced court to have a stable legal system and this will radically unbalance the court,” Collins said.
In a speech the judge acknowledged her New Orleans family and friends, promising to serve the country just as her parents served their community.
“If confirmed I would not assume that role for the sake of my own circle and not for my own sake, I would assume this role to serve you,” Coney Barrett said.
“It will certainly be a source of pride for the state of Louisiana for Metairie for the New Orleans metropolitan area,” Collins said.
Appearing beside the president, Collins says the nomination announcement wasn’t so much about her philosophy as a judge, but rather to affect public opinion.
“They’re hoping up a showing her and showing her family it will humanize her and members of the public will support her and will call their senators and say please vote in favor,” Collins said.
The Senate is expected to start holding confirmation hearings on October 12th.
Judge Coney Barrett’s alma maters: St. Mary’s Dominican and St. Catherine of Siena both posted their congratulations today.
She was a 1986 graduate of St. Catherine, and a 1990 graduate of St. Dominican.
In St. Catherine’s post, they said we are proud of Judge Barrett’s many accomplishments.
