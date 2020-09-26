Seat Check Saturday for child safety seats in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seat Check Saturday is September 26. Shreveport area residents can visit Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport, from 9 a.m. until noon to have their child’s car seat installed or checked by certified child safety seat technicians.
Parents and guardians can attend the free event to ensure their child’s seat is safe, legal, and the proper size for their child.
“This is a great opportunity to have certified technicians show a parent or caregiver which seat is right for a child and how to install it properly for maximum protection,” said Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force organized Seat Check Saturday and teamed up with Louisiana State Police and LHSC to increase awareness on the importance of using proper child safety seats.
If you do not make it to this event, all State Police troops are designated as certified fitting stations. Visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission website for a complete list of certified fitting stations in your area.
