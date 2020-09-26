One Hundred Men of Shreveport to host free COVID-19 testing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The organization One Hundred Men of Shreveport is hosting free COVID-19 testing at various locations through Oct. 17.
Testing dates and locations include:
- Every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave.)
- Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Morning Star Baptist Church (5340 Jewella Ave. Shreveport, La.)
- Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Open Range Fellowship (9950 US-80 Greenwood, La.)
- Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Union Masonic Hall (5632 Hearne Ave. Shreveport, La.)
- Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Southern University (3050 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Shreveport, La.)
Participants must be at least 16 years-old with a valid ID, or be accompanied by a guardian. While walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration can be done by calling (318) 402-4942.
The events are being sponsored by LSU Health Hospital, Caddo Parish Commission, Galilee Baptist Church, Community Foundation of Shreveport and Integrity Family Medicine.
