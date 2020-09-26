Domestic dispute leaves woman injured and man dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were called to the Chevron on North Market Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just after 10:40 p.m. after a woman was found shot.
Shortly after this incident, more units were called to Nash Street on reports of another shooting.
Upon investigation, it was discovered that the two shooting events were related.
Officials say after a domestic dispute, the man shot his wife at the gas station before fleeing the scene. The man reportedly told his family that he shot his wife, before eventually shooting himself and committing suicide.
According to officials, the female victim sustained serious injuries but remains responsive.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on air and online.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.