COVID-19 didn’t stop the watch parties for college football fans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Football fans flocked to bars and restaurants on Saturday, sporting purple and gold for Louisiana State University’s first football game of the season.
“Everybody has to have their mask on at all times,” PizzaRev employee Payton Bradford said. “We try to do the six feet, with the tape and the lines on the ground.”
According to the Phase III guidelines, restaurants are restricted to 75% capacity, while bars in parishes where the percentage of positive COVID-19 deaths is 5% or below for four weeks are restricted to 25% capacity.
Sandbar employee Jacob Kabalaoui said the bar employees will still be sanitizing and enforcing social distancing.
“It’s really good that we have football going back on, because it’s a huge thing for us in the south and a good morale boost,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll get people back to feeling normal.”
