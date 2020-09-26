Calm and quiet weekend! Cold front brings rain Monday

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Today is also Pancake Day! We’ve got a great weekend full of dry weather and warm temperatures today followed by rain on Monday.
Today: a cool morning to start the day under mostly cloudy skies in many areas this morning along with fog. Fog will begin to ‘lift’ into the late morning/afternoon hours with temperatures in the upper 70s. Today highs are in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
This evening, temperatures are feeling great with clouds gradually clearing through the day. Clear skies will hang on through the morning hours of Sunday. Rain is not in the forecast for today!
Sunday: Morning temperatures starting off in the upper 60s under clear and dry skies as you head to work or church. We’ll have another rain free day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, so tomorrow will be warm and muggy, but not for long.
Monday: a cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex bringing rain during the morning, afternoon, and evening as it moves from northwest to southeast during the day. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but so far severe weather is NOT expected! Highs on Monday are in the mid 70s with south winds 5-15mph.
Tuesday: what a cool day this will be. We could be starting off with temperatures in the 50s across the ArkLaTex under mostly dry skies. Highs Tuesday are only going to get into the low to mid 70s under sunny skies!
The rest of the week will remain dry and quiet as well as cool! Tropics are quiet for now, but we’ll have to keep an eye on early October.
Have a great weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
