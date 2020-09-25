Sunshine returns Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out another week we are tracking a whole lot more sunshine that is on the way for the ArkLaTex! Low cloud cover that refused to break Thursday afternoon will finally be moving out allowing our temperatures to move up as the sun returns. This weekend is looking beautiful with ample sunshine, but it will be a little on the muggy side. The big story this morning is what potentially is on the way early next week in the form of a strong cold front. This front could bring our first true taste of fall for the ArkLaTex.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning you may want to grab a pair of sunglasses as we are expecting clearing skies across the region this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid 60s and will be moving up into the upper 70s during the afternoon hours. There will be a distinct muggy feeling in the air as ‘feels-like’ temperatures should be in the low 80s.
Moving into the weekend we are tracking generally beautiful weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Ample sunshine should dominate the region both Saturday and Sunday to go along with temperatures that will be in the mid 80s. The one potential downside of the weekend is that the humidity will be slightly elevated across the region over the next few days. While it won’t be oppressive there still will be a certain mugginess in the air if you do plan to spend time outside.
As we look ahead to next week we are tracking big potential changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. It begins on Monday with the arrival of a powerhouse of a cold front that will be rolling through the viewing area. We are expecting a line of showers and storms to rill through the region during the middle of the day Monday helping usher in a dramatic change in our air. For the rest of the week behind the front we are tracking high temperatures that will on average in the mid 70s and lows that will be stretching down into the 50s. On top of that zero humidity combined with ample sunshine will give us that fall feeling I think many of us have been waiting for.
In the meantime, get ready for the sun to make a comeback Friday! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.