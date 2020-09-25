Sunshine returns Friday

As we look ahead to next week we are tracking big potential changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. It begins on Monday with the arrival of a powerhouse of a cold front that will be rolling through the viewing area. We are expecting a line of showers and storms to rill through the region during the middle of the day Monday helping usher in a dramatic change in our air. For the rest of the week behind the front we are tracking high temperatures that will on average in the mid 70s and lows that will be stretching down into the 50s. On top of that zero humidity combined with ample sunshine will give us that fall feeling I think many of us have been waiting for.